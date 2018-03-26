Fired worker found way to keep collecting pay, police charge

A man who had been fired from a company that supplies construction workers to contractors is accused of getting $2,983 from the company by forging time sheets for weeks after he left.
Cary police arrested Deante Demond Slaton, 28, on Sunday at his home on Folklore Way.
Raleigh police had sworn out a warrant for Slaton on March 2.
The charges accuse Slaton of submitting time cards to Tradesmen International with a forged signature from his supervisor from the time when he worked for the company.
Never miss a local story.
According to the charges, the scam went from Dec. 3 to Jan. 14.
A felony charge of obtaining property by false pretense stated that Slaton "was fired and did not come back to work."
A second felony charge accused Slaton of corporate malfeasance for sumitting time cards with a forged signature.
Slaton was held on $10,000 bail pending a court appearance.
Ron Gallagher 919-829-4572@RPGKT
Comments