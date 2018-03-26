Raleigh man will spend rest of life in prison for 2016 deaths of his wife and daughter

Wake County jurors on Monday found a 55-year-old Raleigh man guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife and of second-degree murder in the death of their 2-year-old daughter.
Elhadji Seydou Diop was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the death of his wife, Aminata "Ami" Drame. He also received 240 to 300 months in prison for the death of daughter Fatim Diop.
Prosecutors say Diop, after the 2016 killings, posed the bodies of the victims, then took photos and posted them on his Facebook page.
Diop is a native of Senegal.
Police officers went to the family’s West Raleigh townhouse in 2016 after Diop’s niece, who lives in Dakar, Senegal, saw photos of the dead bodies of Drame and Fatim that Diop had apparently posted on his Facebook page.
