Garner police search for gold jump suit-wearing motorist who is wanted for home invasion

Police in Garner announced are searching for a 19-year-old man who was last seen clad in a gold jumpsuit and running away after a police pursuit Tuesday.
The man, identified as Willonte Jamal Miller-Torres, is wanted by Raleigh police for a home invasion, according to the Garner Police Department's Twitter page. Garner said an officer was injured in the pursuit and was transported to WakeMed.
Officers established a perimeter and are using K-9 units to search for the man in the area of Old Stage and Grovemont roads. Police described the suspect as a black male with long hair, attired in a gold jump suit, according to the department's Twitter page.
The uniquely dressed man was wanted on charges of habitual breaking and entering. He was convicted of that offense and related charges last year in Wake County, state records show.
Miller-Torres was released from parole on Jan. 23 after serving two months in prison. He was convicted of felony breaking and entering last year on Feb. 22 and sentenced to eight months in prison. But he was released last year on April 28, according to the state department of public safety.
Miller-Torres also had a pending arrest warrant for habitual breaking and entering, state records show.
Miller-Torres was scheduled to appear in a Wake County Superior courtroom Wednesday on charges of felony breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods and larceny after breaking and entering.
The Raleigh man also has a pending charge for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, state records show.
Miller-Torres has several convictions for breaking and entering offenses dating back to 2014, along with being convicted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, state records show.
He also has a pending charge for a felony probation violation, state records show.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald
