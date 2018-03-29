NC man was shot in two separate incidents in three days, police say

A North Carolina man hospitalized with a gunshot wound Monday returned to the same hospital after being shot several times Wednesday, officials say.
Dominique Raquan Starkes, 21, of Eden, was left with a non-life threatening gunshot wound after he was shot in Eden on Monday night, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Starkes was reported to be at UNC Rockingham Health Care after shots were fired at 133 David Drive. No suspects have been named in the Monday shooting.
Starkes was then shot multiple times Wednesday night at Petty’s Mini Mart on Morgan Road, according to the Eden Police Department.
Police again reported Starkes’ injuries to be non-life threatening, though UNC Health Care declined to comment on the status of a patient considered a crime victim.
Eden police on Thursday morning confirmed the two separate shootings involved the same victim, the Greensboro News & Record reported.
Police have obtained arrest warrants and are searching for Corey Lamar Keen, 25, in connection with Wednesday’s shooting. Keen may be driving a white Dodge Charger with the license plate EJP-9277, police said.
