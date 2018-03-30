Raleigh man arrested at Halifax County hospital on charges of selling steroids to undercover agent

A Raleigh man was arrested at Halifax Regional Medical Center on Thursday on charges of selling two anabolic steroids and an anesthetic to a Cabarrus County sheriff's deputy working undercover with an interagency drug task force.
State Bureau of Investigation agents took David Christopher Michael, 43, into custody and brought him to Wake County for booking.
The SBI's charges against Michael accused him of selling stanozolo and oxymetholone to the deputy on Dec. 29 and during the days between March 10 and March 16.
The charges did not specify where the sales took place. However, two of them said Michael had bottles of the liquid form of the drugs at his apartment on Mill Tree Road in Raleigh and a third alleged that he used the apartment to keep and sell the drugs.
Never miss a local story.
The SBI also charged Michael with having gel capsules into which to put doses of the liquids and with having another controlled substance, ketamine.
Ketamine is an anesthetic used by doctors and veterinarians and is a Schedule III drug in the state's list of controlled substances
Stanozol is an anabolic steroid and is listed as a Schedule III controlled substance. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency says it is banned for athletes, but has medical uses.
Oxymetholone is also a steroid on the Schedule III list. Doctors use it in treating anemia.
Michael told booking officers he works at the hospital. The hospital's communications office did not return a call Friday asking about Michael. He was wearing hospital-style scrubs when he was booked.
Michael was released on bail and is due in court Monday for a first appearance on the charges.
The drug task force combines agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and other federal agencies with state, county and local law enforcement agencies.
Comments