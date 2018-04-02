Joe Baldwin Jr.
Joe Baldwin Jr. Courtesy of the Orange County Sheriff's Office
Joe Baldwin Jr. Courtesy of the Orange County Sheriff's Office

Crime

Sheriff’s Office charges 2 men with trafficking cocaine in Chapel Hill

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

April 02, 2018 01:27 PM

Chapel Hill

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office charged two men with cocaine trafficking last week.

Sharod Baldwin, 34, and Joe Baldwin Jr., 38, were arrested on Ford Road in Chapel Hill, according to a news release.

Sharod Baldwin.JPG
Sharod Baldwin
Courtesy of the Orange County Sheriff's Office

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deputies also seized 40 grams, or about 1.4 ounces, of cocaine.

Sharod Baldwin was charged with four counts of trafficking cocaine. He was being held in the Orange County Detention Center under $100,000 bail.

Joe Baldwin Jr. was charged with conspiring to traffic cocaine, and was being held held under $88,000 bail.

Sharod Baldwin has additional cocaine trafficking charges pending in court from an Orange County Sheriff's Office investigation last year.

When arrested last week, Joe Baldwin Jr. was on federal probation for separate drug-related charges.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

  Comments  