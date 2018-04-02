WakeMed says woman charged in child-abandonment case used fake name to avoid $136,000 bill

A woman accused of leaving her daughter taped to an ice machine in a Texas parking lot in late 2016 has been charged with running out on a $136,000 hospital bill in Raleigh.
WakeMed police charged Michele Roode Boyd, 43, with using false pretense to obtain property worth more than $100,000. They served the warrant at the Wake County Detention Center, where Boyd has been held without bail since she was released from the hospital on March 19.
Boyd was being treated at WakeMed from March 17-19, and her care cost $136,428.47, according to an arrest warrant. Boyd, initially known only as Jane Doe to hospital officials, told them her name was Jessie Brown, police charged.
Hospital officials discovered her true identity and the crime she was charged with in San Antonio, Texas. Police there say Boyd abandoned her daughter by taping her to ice machine. The girl, whose age has not been disclosed, was found in the early-morning hours of Nov. 25, 2016, after employees at a Walgreens store called police.
They said someone had come into the store with the girl and said she had been taped to an ice machine in the parking lot.
That person left before police arrived, but they discovered from recorded surveillance video that Boyd had been in the store several hours earlier.
Employees had called police about a woman, who had a child with her, trying to shoplift. They left before police got to the store.
San Antonio police said they suspected Boyd had been living in various places around the country since the incident.
WakeMed officials have not said how Boyd came to be in the hospital.
