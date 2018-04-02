Mom admitted she put marijuana blunt in child's mouth, posted video on Facebook, police say

A Raleigh woman who faced sharp criticism online last month admitted to investigators that she put a marijuana blunt in her 1-year-old child's mouth, according to police.

Brianna Ashanti Lofton, 20, "confessed to the act," Raleigh Detective K.T. Hubard stated in a search warrant application made public Monday at the Wake County Clerk of Courts Office. The incident occurred in December or January, according to police.

Police obtained the search warrant to take 11 photographs of the room where they think the child was encouraged to smoke weed.

Hubard reported that officers who arrived at the apartment "saw the room where the incident occurred and furniture that matched the furniture in the video."

Lofton, of the 4700 block of Caldera Lane, was charged March 21 with two felony counts of intentional child abuse-serious bodily injury, two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and one misdemeanor charge of simple possession of marijuana, according to arrest warrants.

She was transported to the Wake County Detention Center and placed under a $100,000 bond. Her baby, now 16 months old, was placed with Wake County Child Protective Services.

Police also charged Lofton's boyfriend, Allan Maldonado, 18, with two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and two misdemeanor counts of simple possession of marijuana.





Maldonado, who was being held at the Johnston County jail on unrelated charges, told District Court Judge Keith Gregory that the baby seen in the viral video was not his child.

"I want a DNA test," Maldonado said to Gregory. "I went to Child Protective Services and asked for a DNA test. It's not my child."

Maldonado is now being held at the Wake County jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. Gregory ordered him to comply with conditions set by Child Protective Services and to have no contact with the child.

In two videos posted on Facebook, an adult's hand is shown holding a brown cigar or cigarette to a child's mouth. The child is seen exhaling smoke in both videos. Raleigh police warrants said Lofton was accused of "causing, encouraging and aiding a one-year-old child to smoke a marijuana blunt" and intentionally injuring the baby with the "inhalation of marijuana," on Dec. 1.





Raleigh residents and others began posting the video and comments on the Raleigh police Facebook page just after 9:30 a.m. on the day Lofton and Maldonado were arrested.

Lofton could spend up to 17 years in prison if she is convicted of the felony child abuse charges. Like Maldonado, she could spend up to 120 days in jail for each of the delinquency offenses and 20 more days for the marijuana violation.

Maldonado's mother, Karya Maldonado, filed a motion for a no-contact order against Lofton on July 25, 2017. Court records show that Karya Maldonado and her son share the same address.

In the order filed at the Wake County Clerk of Court's Office, she described Lofton as her son's girlfriend.

Karya Maldonado stated that Lofton twice damaged her car, smoked marijuana in her home and repeatedly visited the house against her wishes. She stated that she "has had to call the police six times to keep her away from the house."

A district court judge on Aug. 1 ordered Lofton not to come within 25 yards of Karya Maldonado's home.