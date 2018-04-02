Crime

Police investigate fatal shooting in Johnston County town

April 02, 2018 06:27 PM

PRINCETON

One person died after a shooting Monday afternoon in Johnston County, according to media reports.

Emergency dispatchers alerted police about a shooting Monday afternoon in Princeton, a town of about 1,300 people located roughly 40 miles southeast of Raleigh.

The shooting was reported just before 4:38 p.m. at 305 S. Elm St., according to a dispatcher with the Johnston County 911 center.

Law enforcement officers and neighbors crowded around a taped-off area at the intersection of Elm and Second streets, WRAL reported.

Princeton shooting

One person died in the shooting, according to WRAL. An orange tarp and a white sheet were visible in the middle of Elm Street and were encircled by crime scene tape.

An ambulance was also on the scene.

