Sex offender was talking with children at Apex skate park, police charge

A convicted sex offender was at the town's skate park Monday and was "holding sexual conversations" with two children there, police said in an arrest warrant.
Jonathan Bryan Hartgrove, 36, was arrested at the Rogers Family Skate Plaza about 4:30 p.m., county records showed. Hartgrove lives on Spice Ridge Lane in Raleigh, arrest papers said.
Police charged Hartgrove with being a sex offender on premises where minors frequently are, which is a felony, and with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia,
In the felony charge, police said Hartgrove had held "sexual conversations with two juveniles on the premises."
The charge did not disclose the juveniles' age or gender.
Hartgrove was convicted in October 2014 in Johnston County of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor a month earlier. That charges involves possessing child pornography.
A magistrate set Hartgrove's bail at $20,000 and place him on house arrest with electronic monitoring if he is released from custody.
