Bomb threat No. 4 brings police to Southpoint mall

Police searched the Nordstrom store at the Shops at Southpoint on Tuesday for the fourth time in eight days after someone made a bomb threat against the retailer.
The threat was made shortly after 8 a.m., Durham police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said. The store had not yet opened for business.
A bomb threat was made against the store on March 25, and two threats were received on March 26.
Nothing was found during any of the four sweeps, police said.
Durham police have protocol in place for bomb threats. It all starts with communication.
The Communication Center personnel must relay information, including the location of the threat. A dispatcher then must advise civilian leaders, bosses or supervisors within the threatened area to seal off all entrances and exits.
Next, the dispatcher sends police officers, firefighters, a HAZMAT team, ambulances, a sheriff’s office or State Bureau of Investigation bomb technician, an on-call biological-chemical emergency response team and others.
Officers will help evacuate the building.
The ranking officer at the scene will question employees and ask volunteers the search for the threat – the possible bomb.
A search party is formed and looks for "anything that is unfamiliar or out of place in a given area.
If the searchers do not find a bomb — or if a bomb has not exploded — within 30 minutes of a reported detonation time, it will be reported that the building has been searched and that nothing has been found.
"Re-entry of the building will be at the discretion of the person in charge of the building," according to protocol.
