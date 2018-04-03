Man who was shot to death on a Johnston County street was wearing body armor, police say

A man who was gunned down in a street in this small Johnston County town was wearing body armor, police say.
Michael Lorenzo Joyner, 34, of Columbia, S.C., was shot to death in the 300 block of S. Elm St. in Princeton on Monday. Emergency dispatchers alerted officers about the shooting at about 3:50 p.m.
Police arrived and found Joyner lying face down in the street with a single gunshot wound to the head. They found "some type of body armor" on Joyner, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Joyner had traveled to Princeton to check on his brother. It's unclear why Joyner was outfitted in body armor "or if it relates to his visit to check on his brother," Princeton Police Chief Tyrone Sutton said in a news release Tuesday.
Police have not made an arrest but have identified "persons of interest," Sutton said.
Investigators learned of an argument that took place prior to the shooting, but have not confirmed details of what led to the gunfire.
"I think it's in relationship to an earlier incident," Sutton said in an interview Tuesday. "In what way, I'm not sure."
In addition to the shooter, Sutton said, "there were other subjects involved."
Sutton said Joyner has family in Princeton, a town of about 1,300 that's roughly 40 miles southeast of Raleigh. The family members include Joyner's father and other relatives who live at a different location from where the shooting occurred.
"There are leads identified and an active investigation is in progress," Sutton stated in thenews release.
Investigators are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Princeton Police Department at 919-936-1125.
