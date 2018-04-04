Crime

Man found dead in apparent shooting on Durham's Moreland Avenue

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

April 04, 2018 07:38 AM

DURHAM

Police on Tuesday night found a man shot to death in the 1000 block of Moreland Avenue, southwest of downtown, they reported.

Spokesman Wil Glenn said officers were sent to the block, off Morehead Avenue, a little before 8 p.m. and found the man. He was pronounced dead there, Glenn said.

His identity was not immediately disclosed, and police did not say if they thought he had been shot in a random attack or was targeted.

Police did not disclose whether someone else had seen the body first or if they were answering a call about gunshots being heard.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Investigators asked anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

Ron Gallagher 919-829-4572@RPGKT

  Comments  