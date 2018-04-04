Raleigh man charged with sex offenses against two girls over a 10-year period

A Raleigh man is accused of committing sexual offenses with two girls over the span of a decade.
Raleigh police stopped Robert Elliott Koagel, 32, at Atlantic Avenue and East Millbrook Road on Tuesday morning and served seven arrest warrants that Wake County sheriff's investigators swore out March 21.
The warrants accuse Koagel, who lives on Hunting Ridge Road, of four counts of first-degree sex offense with a child and six counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
In the arrest warrants, investigators said the offenses took place from when Koagel was 16 until after he turned 26. One girl was a victim from 2002 to early 2010, and the second girl was a victim between 2008 and 2012, the warrants say.
Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison confirmed that the two girls were related, but he declined to disclose their ages or how Koagel came into contact with them.
Harrison also would not comment on whether Koagel was ever accused of similar offenses before he was 16, when he would have been a juvenile. Juvenile records are not public.
Koagel was charged under laws in effect during the period when the girls were victims and the crime was known as first-degree sexual offense. The state legislature reclassified that section of laws in 2015, and the offense is now called statutory sexual offense with a child.
The law still specifies that the victim has to be under 13 years old and the person charged has to be at least 12 years old and at least four years older than the victim.
Koagel was held in lieu of $2.5 million bail pending a court appearance.
