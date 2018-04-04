Crime

Man pleads guilty to murder, robbery in 2015 Carrboro death

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

April 04, 2018 06:00 PM

Carrboro

A man pleaded guilty this week to a murder that happened over Christmas weekend more than two years ago.

Carrboro police responded to a request to check on Todd Booker Richardson, 56, on Dec. 26, 2015, and found him dead in his apartment at 101 N.C. 54 near Carrboro Plaza.

On Monday, Tory Pope pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to a news release. He was sentenced to between 14 and almost 18 years in prison.

“The officers and staff of the Carrboro Police Department wish to express our hope that Mr. Richardson’s family can find peace and closure as well,” spokesman Chris Atack said.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

