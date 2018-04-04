Police identify the woman accused of slashing man's neck on public bus in Durham

Police have identified the woman accused of slashing a man's neck with a box cutter on a public bus on March 15, but they are still looking for her.
Naisha Moena Bowser, 21, of Durham, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault on a public transit operator and injury to property.
Passengers on a GoDurham bus told police Bowser threw a soda bottle through the bus windshield after arguing with the driver while traveling near the intersection of East Main Street and Angier Avenue.
When a male passenger tried to intervene, Bowser slashed his neck with a box cutter. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses described the woman as an African-American female in her 20s, standing approximately 5-foot-4 with a medium build and red hair.
They said she was wearing brown, animal-print leggings along with a dark, striped-sleeve top.
Anyone with information on Bowser’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Junker at 919-560-4935, ext. 29416, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases. Callers can remain anonymous.
