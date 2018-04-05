Suspect in gold jumpsuit arrested a week after police chase in Garner

A man who escaped a police chase through Garner while wearing a gold jumpsuit was arrested a week later in Raleigh, officials say.
Willonte Jamal Miller-Torres, of 604 Davy Lane in Raleigh, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiring to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana when he was arrested Wednesday evening, according to county records.
He was wanted in Raleigh for several felonies, including home invasion and armed robbery, when police learned he was at a Garner home on March 27.
Raleigh investigators asked Garner police to conduct a traffic stop, but Miller-Torres led police on a vehicle pursuit before abandoning a black car and fleeing on foot into a wooded area near Old Stage and Grovemont roads while clad in a gold jumpsuit.
K-9 teams were used but officials from the Garner Police Department, Wake County Sheriff's Office and State Highway Patrol were unable to track down Miller-Torres. Garner police did not say why the man was wearing the jumpsuit.
Two Garner police cars collided with one another during the pursuit, sending one to the hospital for treatment.
Miller-Torres had a pending arrest warrant for habitual breaking and entering, state records show. He was scheduled to appear in Wake County Superior Court the day after the pursuit, on charges of felony breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods and larceny after breaking and entering.
