Raleigh man charged with robbing 2 banks and a convenience store in Durham

A Raleigh man is charged with robbing two banks and a convenience store in Durham.
John Maxwell Sizemore, 35, was arrested March 28 and charged with second-degree kidnapping and three counts of common-law robbery. He was arrested in Raleigh and is being held in the Durham County jail under a $100,000 bond.
Sizemore is also accused of robbing a BP Family Fare store at 3804 Duke St. on Feb. 26. Police say Sizemore threatened to hurt an employee if he or she refused to hand over money from the cash register.
"The man fled with cash and cigarettes," said Durham police spokeswoman Kammie Michael.
Two hours later, at about 4:30 p.m., police say Sizemore entered a Wells Fargo bank at 900 W. Club Blvd. He was wearing a mask that covered the lower portion of his face and demanded money, according to police.
"He jumped over a counter and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash," Michael said.
Nearly a month later, at roughly 3:40 p.m. March 22, police say Sizemore entered a BB&T bank at 5028 N. Roxboro St. He was wearing an orange mask and fled with cash, Michael said.
Comments