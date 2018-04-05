Four people, all related, charged after Chatham County break-in

Four people who are related to each other face crimal charges after a home break-in on March 7.
Chatham County sheriff's deputies learned that multiple guns and other property had been stolen from a home on Hanks Loop Road in Pittsboro, spokeswoman Sara Pack said.
Deputies arrested four people Tuesday: Jaxson Wayne Davis-McBride, 19; Jorden Brooke Daniel, 19; Perry Watson Terhune III, 51; and Barbara Ann Williams, 58.
All four are related and live on the same piece of property off of N.C. 751 in Durham, Pack said.
The teenagers both face 12 criminal charges, including breaking and entering and larceny of a firearm.
Terhune and Williams were charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Investigators confiscated a firearm with a modified barrel, which under North Carolina law qualifies as a weapon of mass destruction.
Terhune and Williams were released and were ordered to appear in Chatham County District Court on April 23.
The teens were placed in the Chatham County jail, both under $5,000 bonds. They are also scheduled to appear in court April 23.
Davis-McBride and Daniels were charged with the following: breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen property, altering/removing a gun serial number, possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, manufacturing marijuana, simple possession of a Schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of larceny of a firearm and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
Deputies' further investigations linked the teens to drug-related violations, Pack said.
Comments