'Peeping Toms' are targeting apartments near NC State, police say

Police are investigating reports of "peeping Toms" who have been peering into the windows of apartments near N.C. State University.
There have been four reports of secret peeping in recent months at apartment complexes in southwest Raleigh. All of the suspects are men, with the latest incident taking place Thursday after midnight, police say.
Raleigh police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan did not say if the victims were male or female.
The first reported incident occurred at about 9:05 p.m. Feb. 5 when someone who lives in a first-floor apartment at the Clarion Crossing complex on Crab Orchard Drive reported that a man was looking into a window of their home with a flashlight, Hourigan said.
Another incident was reported at about 11 p.m. Feb. 17. A third was reported between 11:40 p.m. and 11:55 p.m. March 23, when someone peeped into first-floor units at the Kensington apartment complex on Avent Ferry Road, according to police.
The latest incident happened Thursday at the Mission Valley apartments on Centennial Parkway between midnight and 12:20 a.m.
"All reported that the suspects were in the vicinity of the windows looking in," Hourigan said in an email Friday. "In each incident, the suspects fled."
No arrests have been made.
The victims were unable to provide the police with a good physical description of the perpetrators, Hourigan reported.
Comments