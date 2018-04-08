Their 2-year-old was shot in SC. They drove him to NY instead of the hospital, police say.

A 2-year-old missing from South Carolina was found by police during a traffic stop on Friday in upstate New York. He had a gunshot wound and hadn't received any medical treatment.
New York State Police took the boy to a hospital, where he was in stable condition, according to multiple news reports.
The boy had a gunshot wound in his legs, according to WBNG12.
N.Y. State Police said they received a description of the vehicle the child was traveling in from Horry County authorities and spotted it near Chenango, N.Y., early Friday morning.
Holly Dew, 24, and Randi Session, 23, both of Conway, S.C., were arrested and charged with the misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Spectrum News.
It was unclear how the boy sustained the gunshot wound.
"A child being shot, or anyone being shot, the first thing you think of is seeking medical attention," NYSP Troop C Major William McEvoy told WBNG. "I have never heard of a child, particularly a child so young, or anyone being transported approximately 500 miles in my estimation to go someplace else. Never."
Local child protective services officials took two other children in the car into custody, according to WNBF.
Horry County law enforcement also plans to file charges and is continuing its investigation, according to NewYorkUpstate.com.
