Raleigh police charge robbery, burglary in fatal weekend incident, but probe continues

Police have charged a man with robbery and burglary in connection with an incident in which he was wounded, a second man was found dead and an 11-year-old boy was wounded, they said.
Arrest warrants accuse Willie Richardson, 19, of four felonies, including possession of a firearm by a felon, police announced Saturday night.
Police did not say, however, if they have identified a suspect for the killing at a home in the 4200 block of Brintons Cottage Street.
Officers were sent there about 4:50 a.m. Saturday, and they determined that the shooting death of 19-year-old Deandre Carney was a homicide, police said in a statement later that morning.
Police said at the time that Richardson and the boy withheld, had been seriously injured and were taken to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh. Suspects who have been hospitalized are usually not taken into custody until doctors release them.
The charges against Richardson were armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, first-degree burglary and gun possession.
Police said that neither Richardson nor Carney owned the home where the shootings happened.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357 or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
