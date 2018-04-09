'Paintball wars' are raging on Durham streets, police say

A war is raging on the streets of Durham — a paintball war.
Durham police received 14 reports of paintball guns being used over a five-day period between Tuesday and Sunday. Police spokesman Wil Glenn referred to the reports as "Paintball Wars" in a recent post on Nextdoor.com, a social network for neighborhoods.
“It’s not funny and has serious ramifications for whoever is committing these offenses," Glenn wrote.
Police posted on the website to ask for help to quell the paintball activity, which has mostly been reported near the intersection of South Street and West Enterprise Street.
Glenn said the culprits are probably children who use paintball guns for fun, and he asked parents to talk to their children about it.
“'Paintball Wars' have been increasing recently and the trend is not only illegal, but a dangerous one that can cause serious harm to residents and property," he wrote.
Glenn said people might confuse paintball guns or paintball pellets for real weapons. He said "it’s not always immediately apparent that the projectiles are only paintballs and someone could react as if it were a real firearm. That same potential for confusion is possible during any police encounter."
Under a Durham city ordinance, "It shall be unlawful for any person other than an officer authorized by law, or upon a range legally permitted by the chief of police, to discharge or shoot any firearm, pump gun, air rifle, air pistol, BB gun, crossbow, bow and arrow, slingshot, or any other weapon of like kind within the city."
Violators of could face a misdemeanor charge with a maximum fine of $500.
The Durham Police Department did not immediately respond to questions.
Paintball pellets can cause serious injuries to someone who is not wearing proper protective gear, Glenn Wrote.
"We don’t want anyone hurt, either by being struck by a paintball or because they got scared and shot back, and we don’t want anyone to have to spend money to repair something that someone broke for fun," he wrote.
No serious injuries have been reported.
If you have information, call Durham police at 919-560-4600 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers can remain anonymous.
