Raleigh man charged with posting nude photos of woman on controversial website

A 23-year-old man faces several felony charges after police say he threatened to post a Morrisville woman's nude photos on a controversial website and send the photos to her boyfriend.
Police on Monday charged Jon Benjamin Davidson of Broken Branch Court in Raleigh with one felony count of extortion, two felony counts of disseminating obscenity and one felony count of accessing computers, according to arrest warrants.
Police believe the offenses began years ago, on Dec. 1, 2012, and ended Oct. 17.
Davidson is accused of illegally accessing the woman's Snapchat account to "wrongfully obtain nude images" of her. Investigators think Davidson wanted the "company and companionship" of the woman and threatened to send the images to her boyfriend and others if she rebuffed his advances.
Police say Davidson eventually posted the photos on Anon-IB, an anonymous image-sharing website that was the focus of a 2014 online petition persuading the Federal Bureau of Investigation to shut it down. Petitioners said the site made public nude photographs of underage women and provided blackmail material, with nude images sorted by city and state.
The website is still active.
Investigators accused Davidson on Oct. 16 of posting several images to the site "for browsing or download."
Davidson is being held in the Wake County jail under a $20,000 bail. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim, court records show.
