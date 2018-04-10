Deaths of pregnant woman and unborn baby in Southern Pines were double homicide, police say

Results of an autopsy on the body of 18-year-old Aiyonna Clarice Barrett have changed the police investigation of her and her unborn child's deaths into a double-homicide case, police said Tuesday.
Barrett, whose baby police said was full-term, was found dead in a car on a dirt road on Sunday night, police said.
Because they are now looking at a homicide, police said in a statement, they withheld any information about what the Monday autopsy revealed, including how long Barrett had been dead or what killed her.
The case was initially labeled a suspicious death, indicating that the cause of death was not obvious when the young woman was found.
Police said they got a report of a dead woman in the car about 7:45 p.m. Sunday.
The dirt road where the car was found is off South Gaines Street, police said.
The statement Tuesday said detectives are asking for information from the community about what happened to Barrett.
Police said anyone who has information can contact the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-692-7031 or its Crime Tip Line at 910-693-4110. All information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously, police said.
