48-year-old man was shot in Raleigh on Tuesday, police say

A 48-year-old man was shot in the 1200 block of Savannah Drive on Tuesday afternoon, police say.
Raleigh police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Savannah Drive in Southeast Raleigh at 4:09 p.m. They found a gunshot victim, who was transported to WakeMed in critical condition.
Police said the shooting was not a random act, and an investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
