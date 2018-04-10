Suspect in fatal wrong-way crash in Wake County faces another felony charge

A Wilmington man accused of causing a fatal wrong-way crash in eastern Wake County now faces another charge.
Jesus Velez-Alvarado, 28, was charged Tuesday with felony death by vehicle, according to records filed with the City County Bureau of Identification.
Velez-Alvarado, who immigration officials believe is in the United States illegally, has been in jail since Sunday after the Highway Patrol charged him with causing serious injury by a vehicle, which is a felony, driving while impaired and driving the wrong way on a two-lane highway.
The accident occurred at 1:50 a.m. Sunday on Knightdale Boulevard near Old Milburnie Road. Leroy Owens, who was driving the other vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency workers. His wife, Lakeatia Daniels-Owens, suffered "traumatic life threatening injuries," according to an arrest warrant and traffic citations filed Monday in Wake County.
Velez-Alvarado admitted he had been drinking and smelled of alcohol, and he had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, the Highway Patrol reported.
Booking personnel at the Wake County Detention Center listed Velez-Alvarado as having no permanent address in Wilmington. He was reported in the Raleigh area to "hang with friends."
Prior to Tuesday's charges, Velez-Alvarado was held in the Wake County jail in lieu of $53,000 bail. That amount was increased by $75,000 with the latest charge, for a total bail of $128,000, a jail spokesman reported.
