Wanted man pulled gun on Raleigh cops after traffic stop, police charge

A wanted man who police officers said drew a gun on them after a traffic stop Tuesday night was convicted of second-degree murder in 1993.
Woodie Lamont Herring, 46, and three of four cops involved had minor injuries after they fought on Capital Boulevard, police said in a statement.
Herring, who lives on Cape Avenue in Raleigh, was charged with four counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and damage to personal property.
The assault charges against Herring said he "reached into his pocket and proceeded to pull out a black revolver."
The charges said it was a .38 Special Smith & Wesson gun.
In a statement, police said the officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 4200 block of Capital Boulevard when they found out that the U.S. Marshals Service was looking for Herring because of a warrant accusing him of being a felon with a gun.
It was not clear Wednesday whether the charge that put Herring on the marshals' list of wanted suspects was a Wake County grand jury indictment in November or was from another jurisdiction.
State records show that Herring was convicted in October 1993 of second-degree murder and was in prison until November 1996. His parole ended 14 months ago.
While he was in prison, Herring was convicted of weapons possession by an inmate.
After the struggle Tuesday night, Herring and the three cops who were hurt said they did not want medical treatment.
The property-damage charge against Herring involved a Fitbit watch that one of the officers was wearing.
Herring was held without bail pending a court appearance.
