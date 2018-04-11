Police identify man wounded in Raleigh gun attack

A 46-year-old man who was found shot Tuesday afternoon on Savannah Drive is Gregory Leon Palmer Sr., police said Wednesday.

Palmer, who lives in the 1200 block of Savannah Drive, was taken to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh in critical condition, police said. The hospital said Wednesday, however, that they do not have Palmer as a patient.

Police said they found Palmer after officers were sent to investigate a report of shots being fired in the 1200 block about 4:10 p.m.

Palmer was not the victim of a random shooting, police said shortly after the incident. They have not disclosed whether they know why Palmer was shot or if they have identified suspects.

Palmer has convictions for misdemeanor assault on a female in 2008 and 2013, and he served a little over seven months in jail in 2013 after being convicted of being a habitual misdemeanor assault perpetrator. That is a felony.

Palmer was initially listed as being 48 years old, but police said Wednesday that his correct age is 46.