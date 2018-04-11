Man shot by Zebulon police officer released from hospital, faces several charges

A man who was shot by a Zebulon police officer on Easter was released from the hospital Tuesday and taken to jail.
Kurt Lee Walters, 30, was charged with felony possession of stolen property, assault on a law enforcement officer, assault on a law enforcement officer by pointing a firearm, and resisting, delaying and obstructing an arrest.
He was also charged with stealing a pellet pistol from Walmart in Zebulon.
He was released from WakeMed and is being held at the Wake County jail under a $1 million bond.
Police say Walters called 911 on April 1, telling a dispatcher that he was at Walmart on Gannon Avenue and that he was wanted for violating his parole.
Zebulon police officers Robert Prichard, 35, and Nathanial Brown, 52, responded but did not immediately find Walters where he had said he would wait for them. They eventually found Walters at the Murphy USA Express at 801 E. Gannon Ave.
During their discussions, police said, Walters became combative, pushed an officer and produced a "weapon" and pointed it at Prichard. Police later learned that it was an air pistol that Walters allegedly stole from Walmart.
Brown shot Walters in the neck during the encounter, and the man was transported to WakeMed.
Police learned that Walters was a parole absconder.
Following standard procedure, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting, and Brown remains on non-disciplinary administrative duty.
Brown has been with the Zebulon Police Department for 12 years. Prichard has worked for the department for 10 years.
Comments