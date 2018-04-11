In height of tax season, Durham preparer sentenced for filing fraudulent returns

A Durham tax preparer who was convicted in January of preparing fraudulent tax forms for her and her clients was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday to 10 years in prison.
Keesha Frye, who founded KEF Professional Tax Services in 2013, also was ordered to pay $1,742,823 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.
Prosecutors contend that Frye and other KEF employees falsified their clients' tax returns by including fake and inflated sources of income to qualify for and maximize the earned income tax credit and increase the refunds claimed on the returns. Frye also filed false personal income tax returns that claimed bogus childcare expenses and business losses.
She was convicted in January 2018.
