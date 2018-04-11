Registered sex offender charged with being on campus of Raleigh elementary school

A 30-year-old registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday after he was reportedly seen near a Raleigh elementary school where his child attends and also on the grounds of a daycare center.
Darius Alphonso Douglas, of Haywards Heath Lane in Apex, was charged with two felony counts of being a registered sex offender on children's premises, according to an arrest warrant filed in Wake County.
Investigators with the Wake County Sheriff's Office believe the offenses happened on Oct. 26 through March 21, according to the warrant.
Douglas has a child enrolled at Washington Elementary. Bob Grant, the school's principal, sent a recorded message to families Wednesday evening. Grant said the parent in question had signed his child up for the before-school program at Washington and picked up his child from carpool.
The parent was last seen on campus March 21, Grant said.
Grant said the parent had never checked in at the front office and there "was no indication he ever went further than the cafeteria entryway" when dropping off his child.
Douglas was required to register as a sex offender in 2008 after he was convicted of second-degree kidnapping of a minor and sexual battery. He was sentenced to 36 months probation and ordered to serve four months in prison, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
State law forbids registered sex offenders from being any place that is intended primarily for the use, care and supervision of minors, including schools, children's museums, child care centers and playgrounds.
Sheriff's deputies transported Douglas to the Wake County jail. He remained in custody Wednesday night under a $30,000 bail.
