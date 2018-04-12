NC man with history of mental illness tried to buy guns, feds say

A Brunswick County man is accused of lying about having been committed to a mental health facility when he tried to buy guns at Walmart, a pawn shop and a gun store, according to an indictment by a federal grand jury and a complaint filed by the FBI.
Howard Joseph Burchfield, 36, was arrested at his home in Leland in Eastern North Carolina last month. A grand jury returned an indictment against him Tuesday.
The FBI complaint said Burchfield was deemed "mentally defective" by a court in Brighton, Colo., on Feb. 5, 2013, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives made him ineligible to buy a gun or have ammunition.
Burchfield allegedly checked the "no" box next to a question about mental health issues on a federal form that all gun buyers must fill out.
Burchfield is accused of trying to buy a Remington shotgun at Walmart in April 2017 and a long gun at a Pawn-USA shop in July 2016. Both stores are in Shallotte, in Eastern North Carolina. He is also accused of trying to buy a rifle or shotgun at a gun shop in Myrtle Beach on March 2.
The indictment said Burchfield had 100 12-gauge "heavy load" shotgun shells, 25 rounds of 9 mm pistol ammunition and 50 rounds of .45-caliber pistol ammunition.
