NC corrections officer charged with having child porn

A state corrections officer was charged Thursday with multiple felony counts of possessing child pornography, including photos and videos showing children as young as 6 months.
Steven Leonard Millard Jr., 29, of Cary faces 18 felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to arrest warrants filed Thursday at the Wake County Magistrate's Office.
Millard works as a corrections officer at Central Prison in Raleigh, according to a Wake County magistrate. He also lists himself as a "probationary firefighter at the Swift Creek Fire Dept." a Cary police detective stated in a search warrant application filed this month.
Millard came to the police department's attention following a tip last month from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Th agency reported that an internet user with an email address containing Millard's name had shared 11 images of child pornography in a chat room on March 8.
The children in the photos appeared to be between the ages of 6 months and 15 years, according to the search warrant. A toddler can be heard screaming in one of the videos, police reported.
Investigators traced the user's computer to Millard's apartment in Cary and learned that he lived there with his wife. The officers also reviewed his Facebook page and found wedding pictures and learned that the couple had a baby in December, according to the search warrant.
It is against the law in North Carolina to knowingly distribute, transport, exhibit, receive, sell, exchange or solicit material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity.
Police seized USB drives, a cellphone and a laptop computer from Millard's home this month.
He is currently in custody at the Wake County jail under a $1 million bail, warrants show.
