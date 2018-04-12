Knightdale police investigate death of baby connected with murder-suicide of parents who had incestuous relationship

Police believe a baby found dead in Knightdale home was killed before the murder-suicide of the parents, who had an incestuous relationship. Katie Pladl, 20, was the biological daughter of Steven Pladl, 45, who was the father of the baby, Bennett.
Knightdale Police
Victim's mother speaks at Copley sentencing

Crime

Victim's mother speaks at Copley sentencing

Muynir Simone Butler-Thomas, mother of murder Kouren-Rodney Bernard Thomas, speaks to the judge and defendant during the sentencing hearing of Chad Copley, the Raleigh homeowner convicted in the 2016 murder of her son. Copley was sentenced to l

Raleigh homeowner found guilty of first-degree murder

Crime

Raleigh homeowner found guilty of first-degree murder

A Wake County jury spent less than two hours deliberating behind closed doors before finding Chad Copley guilty of first-degree murder. The jury found Copley guilty of premeditated murder in the shooting death Kouren-Rodney Bernard Thomas, 20, who

Defendant in murder trial breaks down on witness stand

Crime

Defendant in murder trial breaks down on witness stand

Defendant Chad Copley becomes emotional on the witness stand after describing shooting Kouren-Rodney Bernard Thomas and being asked if he has any regrets. Copley is charged with murder in the August 7, 2016 shooting. Copley was inside his garage w