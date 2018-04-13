Man, 18, charged with murder in deaths of Southern Pines woman and unborn child

An 18-year-old Rockingham man has been charged with murder in the deaths of an 18-year-old woman found in a car on a dirt road and her unborn baby, police said Friday.

Brian Lovon Little was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Aiyonna Clarice Barrett and with murder of an unborn child.

Barrett was found Sunday night.

Police said Tuesday that an autopsy had shown Barrett's death was a homicide, but they did not disclose how she was killed.

The baby was full-term, police said.

Little was being held without bail in the Moore County Detention Center.

Police Chief Bob Temme said the department planned to release more information about the case later Friday.