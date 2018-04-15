Man found stabbed to death in Raleigh

A 32-year-old man was found stabbed to death Saturday in the 4800 block of River Stream Way.
Raleigh police officers responded to the reported stabbing at 9:47 p.m. They found Adedayo Oke Odifa, 32, with a stab wound to his chest.
Odifa was taken to WakeMed, where he was pronounced dead, police said in a news release.. An investigation is underway.
Police did not say where Odifa lived.
