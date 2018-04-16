Crime

Durham police find body of murdered man

By Colin Warren-Hicks

April 16, 2018 10:43 AM

Shortly before midnight Sunday, police found the body of a murdered man.

The Durham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 4600 block of Carlton Crossing Drive.

Officers were dispatched to Carlton Crossing Drive around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, where they found a deceased man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police spokesman Wil Glenn said a follow-up investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cramer at 919-560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

