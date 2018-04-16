Raleigh teen charged with assaulting pregnant woman

A 19-year-old woman broke into a home on Saturday and assaulted a pregnant women while children were around, police say.
R'rion Sade Laderrien Brown, of 2906 Glasgow St. in Raleigh, has been charged with one felony count of breaking and entering to terrorize and injure, along with one misdemeanor count each of assault inflicting serious injury with minors present and battery of an unborn child, according to an arrest warrant filed at the Wake County Magistrate's Office.
Police say the incident happened at a home in the 100 block of Farris Court in Raleigh.
Investigators say
Brown broke into the victim's apartment, dragged her out by her hair and struck her multiple times, investigators say. The alleged assault was witnessed by the victim's three children, ages 9, 5 and 3.
Police say the attack caused the victim, who is 25 weeks pregnant, "to have contractions and resulted in stress to the baby."
The victim's toe was fractured and she was left with multiple scrapes on her arms and knees, police reported.
The arrest warrants did not spell out a possible motive, and the victim declined to tell police what prompted the assault.
"She didn't say," a Wake magistrate said Monday afternoon. "She said something to the effect of, 'I don't know why she would do that.'"
Brown's Facebook page, where she goes by the name, "Sade Brown," indicated that the two women have children with the same man.
Police arrested Brown the day of the alleged assault and transported her to the Wake County jail. She remained in custody Monday afternoon under a $100,000 bail.
She was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or her family, or to visit Farris Court. The magistrate also ordered her to have no contact with the father of the victim's unborn child, court records show.
