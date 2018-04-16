Man charged with dog fighting in Orange County; other arrests likely

Authorities in Orange County have charged a man with dog fighting after they seized 30 dogs earlier this month and found portions of a dog-fighting pit and treadmills allegedly used to force the dogs to exercise.
Daniel Isiah Crew, 41, of Rougemont was arrested on 30 counts of felony dog fighting and also misdemeanor and felony charges of animal cruelty. He was placed in the Person County Detention Center.
Crew and other people will face additional charges, said Jamie Sykes, spokesman for the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Orange County Animal Services and the sheriff's office seized 30 dogs earlier this month from 9316 N.C. 57 in Rougemont.
Authorities on Saturday seized documents and records related to the animals and also portions of a dog-fighting pit, Sykes said. They also confiscated treadmills.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Investigator D. Hunter at 919-245-2915.
