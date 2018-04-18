Woman accused of slashing man's neck with box cutter on bus has been arrested

Police have arrested a woman accused of slashing a man's neck with a box cutter on a public bus.
Naisha Bowser was arrested Wednesday afternoon near Raynor Street and North Miami Boulevard.
On March 15, passengers on a GoDurham bus witnessed a woman throw a soda bottle through the vehicle's windshield after arguing with its driver near the intersection of East Main Street and Angier Avenue, police said.
When a male passenger tried to intervene, the woman slashed his neck with a box cutter, police said. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Bowser is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault on a public transit operator and injury to property.
