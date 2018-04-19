Inmate found dead in Central Prison cell, state says

An inmate was found dead in his cell at the state's Central Prison on Thursday morning in what officials said appeared to be a suicide.
The state Department of Public Safety said John W. Dalton, 47, was unresponsive when guards found him during a 4 a.m. inmate count.
Prison staff tried to resuscitate Dalton, but he was pronounced dead at 4:57 a.m., DPS said in a news release.
The department did not disclose whether it was known how Dalton died.
Dalton was serving 6 years and 10 months after being convicted in Onslow County last June of being a habitual felon, DPS said.
