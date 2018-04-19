Man on the run from police tries to hide underwater in a swamp, but is no match for sheriff's dog

A high-speed chase across two Florida counties ended when a sheriff’s dog tracked down a man as he tried to hide by submerging himself in a swamp. The man was wanted for assaulting a sheriff’s deputy.
Pasco County Sherrif's Dept.
