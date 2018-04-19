Woman in jail after car crashes into auto dealership, ambulance in west Raleigh

A Wilson County woman was arrested on seven charges late Wednesday after her Honda Accord smashed into a car dealership near Raleigh-Durham International Airport and then hit an ambulance head-on about a quarter-mile away, police said.
Karen McGlasson Harold, 58, who records say lives in Lucama, was arrested at the intersection of Lumley Road and Commerce Boulevard, about a quarter-mile from the Cabriolet Motors building at 9520 Lumley Road, near Glenwood Avenue.
The dealership was closed when the first crash happened, police said.
Harold's Honda Accord left the dealership and headed west on Lumley before hitting the Cary EMS ambulance, police said.
There were no serious injuries in the second crash, they said.
Two ambulances had been dispatched to the area as the standard response to a report of a vehicle crashing into a building, Wake County EMS Asst. Chief Jeff Hammerstein said.
Police charged Harold with felony hit-and-run after an injury accident, assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving to endanger, two counts of assault on a government official, injury to real property and injury to personal property.
She was held in lieu of $100,000 bail pending a first court appearance.
Cabriolet sells used, mostly high-end vehicles, including BMW, Porsche and Audi. The company's website lists a 1990 Rolls Royce among its current stock.
Comments