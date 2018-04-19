Police bust pair they say owned pounds of pot plants growing in Raleigh apartment

A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday on charges that they were the ones using an apartment where the landlord found pot plants growing when he went in to fix a water leak that was damaging the apartment downstairs.

Police who searched the place after the landlord called 911 Sunday night said they found 84 marijuana plants, which weighed a little over 12 pounds, growing under reflective tents in the second-floor flat at 326 Jones Franklin Road.

Wednesday morning, Joseph Robert Abruzese, 30, and Helen Arden Pleasant, 29, were arrested at separate locations on Garner Road, according to county records.

Each was charged with trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in heroin, manufacturing pot, felony possession of each drug and maintaining the apartment as a place to keep and sell drugs.

Helen Arden Pleasant CCBI

They also were charged with having a digital scale and spoons, needles and packaging for heroin and with having equipment for growing marijuana, including the tents, heat lamps and fertilizer.

Police can charge someone with marijuana trafficking for having more than 10 pounds. The threshold for heroin trafficking is 4 grams, and arrest warrants said Abruzese and Pleasant had between 4 and 14 grams. Trafficking is a more serious felony than possession

When police gave court clerks a search warrant they had obtained for the apartment, it listed 4.8 grams of heroin among the things they seized.

Officials said Abruzese has no permanent address. Pleasant gave authorities an address on Wendy Court in Cary.

The landlord told police Sunday that, when he asked to go into the apartment because the leak was doing damage downstairs, Pleasant slammed the door shut and wouldn't let him in. She then came out and rushed past him and out of the building, he reported,

When he used his key to open the still-locked door, he saw the plants and left, he told them.

Abruzese and Pleasant were held on $300,000 bail each.

Pleasant was convicted of misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia in Wake County in 2008 and 2015 and put on probation both times.

Abruzese was convicted of use or possession of paraphernalia in 2013 and 2015 and of felony possession of a Schedule I drug in 2013, all . Schedule I of the drug laws includes heroin and opiates. He was put on probation each time.