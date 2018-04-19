Raleigh police ask for help to identify suspect in gas station robbery

Police are asking for help to identify a man suspected of robbing a gas station in west Raleigh in February.
The suspect entered the Circle K at 4100 Western Blvd. just before 1 p.m. on Feb. 8, according to Raleigh police. Investigators extracted still photos from the store's surveillance cameras.
Anyone who believes they may know the identity of the suspect, or who has other information that might assist the investigation, is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Comments