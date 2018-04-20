Raleigh man injured toddler so severely that it caused kidney damage, police say

Police on Friday charged a 24-year-old man with injuring his girlfriend's 3-year-old so severely that it affected the child's kidneys.
Darius Mial of 2721 Big Oak Street in Raleigh was charged with one felony count of intentional child abuse causing serious injury, according to an arrest warrant filed Friday in Wake County.
Investigators say the offense happened April 7, while the child was being cared for by Mial.
Police say Mial injured the legs of the child so severely that it caused rhabdomyolysis, which resulted in acute injuries to the child's kidneys. Rhabdomyolysis is a serious syndrome caused by the death of muscle fibers and release of their contents into the bloodstream.
Police transported Mial to the Wake County jail. He is being held under a $100,000 bail, according to the arrest warrant.
Mial was ordered to have no contact with the child, or any other minor unless an adult is present.
