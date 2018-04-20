NC teacher assistant charged with murder in death of man at sweepstakes parlor

A teacher assistant for Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools is among three people charged with murder in the death of a man in an Alamance County sweepstakes parlor, according to news outlet ABC11.
Tanesha Annette Jeffries, 23, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, the Burlington Police Department said on its Facebook page.
ABC11 reported that Jeffries was a pre-kindergarten teacher assistant at Northside Elementary School in Chapel Hill. The school system said Jeffries has been fired, according to the news station.
Police said Jeffries was arrested at 1368 Glenn St, in Burlington, about 60 miles northwest of Raleigh. She was being held without bond.
Michael Thomas Le, 25, was shot to death at Gone Fishing Sweepstakes at 1365 N. Church St. Burlington on April 8. Le was working as a guard at the business, according to the Associated Press.
Police say the guard had been beaten and shot in the back and an employee and customer had been shot in the head, the AP reported. The injured customer and employee were treated and released from the hospital.
Burlington arrested two people Tuesday on first-degree murder and other charges: Anthony Lamar Cason, 22, and Jimal Edward Jenkins, 27, both of Thomasville.
The Burlington Police Department is currently looking for Shamar Ramel Holloway-bm-35, 507 Pomeroy St. Graham NC. Warrants have been obtained for Holloway on the following charges:
First Degree Murder
Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon,
Larceny of a Firearm
Possession of Firearm by a Felon
