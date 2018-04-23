Raleigh man arrested on murder charge after wife found dead at New Bern Avenue hotel

A 35-year-old Raleigh, NC, man was arrested Sunday night on a murder charge in the death of his wife, who was found Sunday morning at a New Bern Avenue hotel.
Police said Mark Sergei Brichikov, who lives on Goode Street, was captured in another jurisdiction after Raleigh police swore out an arrest warrant for him. He was booked into the Wake County Detention Center early Monday.
Nadia Natasha Brichikov, 48, was found at the Knights Inn hotel at 3804 New Bern Ave. after Emergency Medical Services personnel were sent there at 4:42 a.m. for an unknown medical problem.
Nadia Brichikov was pronounced dead at the scene, and police immediately deemed the case a homicide. They have not disclosed how she was killed.
Police said they had determined that the two were married.
Police said Sunday afternoon that they had charged Mark Brichikov with murder and were looking for him and a stolen pickup truck that he was believed to be driving.
Mark Brichikov was held without bail pending a court appearance.
