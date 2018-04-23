RDU staff told her she couldn’t fly with her dog. Her reaction got her jailed, police say.

When airport staff told Evian Gabrielle Villegas that she couldn't fly with her dog, she punched an airport police officer in the eye and spit on him, police said.

Villegas, 29, of the 5000 block of Bridgewood Drive in Durham, was checking in for a flight on Friday when gate agents told her she did not have a ticket for her dog and could not bring it with her on the plane.

Villegas then became "belligerent," according to arrest warrants, punching airport police officer Robert Peterson in the eye and spitting on him. She also cursed at airline employees and her dog snapped and barked at other passengers, according to the warrants.

Villegas allegedly fought with law enforcement until they were able to restrain and subsequently arrest her at the airport.

She is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury, disorderly conduct at an airport terminal and resisting a public officer.

Villegas was booked into the Wake County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.